BURLINGTON — City of Burlington Parks and Recreation staff pitched a plan to the City Council on Thursday to convert an old, underused city building into a community center.
Staff said the center would be capable of hosting classes, sports and recreation groups, and other community-building events.
When it was built about 50 years ago, the city building at 900 E. Fairhaven Ave. housed nearly all the city’s services.
But the city outgrew the building, and now part is home to the Parks and Recreation department and the rest is used as temporary office space when needed.
City Recreation Coordinator Christi Kinney said the building could be better used.
She and Recreation Specialist Kati Klerekloper envision a building that could offer job training, nutrition education, cultural enrichment and exercise groups — all taught by local experts and with the goal of bringing city residents closer together.
Kinney said gym space and meeting rooms are in short supply in Burlington and Skagit County at large.
City Administrator Greg Young said a complete rebuild would take three to five years even on a very aggressive schedule, and would likely require a voter-approved bond for funding.
Kinney said this is not the first time the future of this building has been brought up. In looking through documents to prepare for Thursday’s workshop, she said she found paperwork from 2008 discussing a remodel.
Each time the building is talked about, though, she said the City Council has gotten stuck between remodeling and rebuilding on the site, and never made a decision.
She believes the city would be best served by a full rebuild, but she’d accept a more modest modernization if that’s what the council supports.
“I’m so scared that nothing is going to happen again for 20 years,” Kinney said. “I’ll take anything.”
City Facilities Maintenance Supervisor Travis Schwetz told the council the building is in need of serious maintenance. The carpet is in poor shape, the HVAC system barely works, the windows are drafty and tree roots are destroying the parking lot, he said.
Council member Keith Chaplin said a stop-gap renovation makes sense while “aggressively moving forward” on planning for a new building. Several other council members agreed.
The City Council will discuss this issue further at future meetings.
