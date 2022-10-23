Chris Scheibe
Herald staff
Birthplace: Billings, Montana
Residence: Mount Vernon
Occupation: Retired Spanish teacher
What do you like about living in Skagit County? “Agriculture, farms, the river.”
The world would be a better place if: “People didn’t burn stuff. If people were more open to science and open to listening. If people were kind.”
Biggest pet peeve: People who don’t take turns at four-way stops.
Something that brightens my day: Gardens, flowers, children, laughter, birds singing.
When I was younger I wanted to be: A veterinarian.
First job: Janitor for a swimming club.
Best childhood memory: Catching frogs in Walla Walla.
What’s the farthest you’ve ever traveled? Riga, Latvia.
If you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? Back to Greece. He has a trip planned to visit the Greek islands of Crete and Ikaria.
Favorite food: Greek salad or souvlaki.
Favorite movie: “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.