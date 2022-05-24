The City of Anacortes approved two new applications for 2022 events at the council meeting.

The Majestic Glass Car show has requested funding for June and the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance (AWA) Regatta also applied for funding.

The events promote tourism and meet the requirements to attract visitors to Anacortes. The new Lodging Tax Committee recommended these events be funded.

The total for these two projects is $2,878, which would increase the project funding for 2022 to $552,988.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.