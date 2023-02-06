Island County commissioners met Jan. 24 to dole out this year’s dollars to organizations that support commerce and events on Camano and Whidbey islands. Money comes from 2% Hotel-Motel Lodging Tax Revenue that funds tourism programs.
Organizations on Camano Island received the following:
Camano Arts Association: $25,000 for Camano Studio Tour.
Camano Island Chamber of Commerce: $40,000 for visitor kiosk and wayfinding signs and $10,000 for Northwest Glass Quest.
Stanwood Camano Arts Festivals: $7,680 for its Camano Island Mother’s Day Art Festival.
In other business, commissioners appropriated $6 million for the Carp Creek drainage project. The drainage system includes a fish stream that runs from Carp Lake through the Madrona Beach area to Saratoga Passage. The drainage system is currently insufficient to handle runoff water, leading to flooding and property damage during storms.
The project’s first phase is a feasibility study and analysis. Experts will develop four alternatives for control flooding and open Carp Creek to fish passage.
The allotment allows for engineering, construction and right-of-way procurement.
Commissioners also approved a $418,000 construction contract on Jan. 17 to Elcon Corp. for snow gates on Camano Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.