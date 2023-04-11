Designed in collaboration with leading adult and children's hospitals, Steripath Micro is the only FDA 510(k)-cleared low-diversion volume device platform with a specific indication to reduce blood culture contamination1

SEATTLE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., announced today U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance of 19 new Steripath® Micro configurations within the company's ISDD® product portfolio. This clearance provides hospitals with an expansive array of new options, including direct-to-bottle and BD Vacutainer® UltraTouch™ push-button blood collection set configurations, to serve the needs of all patient populations.


