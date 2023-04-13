MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon is planning the future of the city's parks, and will be seeking the public's input.
Making a Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan makes cities eligible for additional state grants, allowing the cities to tackle more ambitious, expensive parks projects, said Jennifer Berner, the city's parks and enrichment services director.
“It helps us prioritize what's most important to our community, and what we need to be listening to,” she said.
Once complete, the plan will include the needs of city parks for future generations. It will be updated every six years with new data collection and outreach, so that it reflects the public's current priorities.
Berner said there will be opportunities for the public to participate in the process in early May. She's on track to complete the document by late summer.
She said she also wants the public's input on what additional funding mechanisms — if any — they would accept. If residents have ambitious goals for what they want to see, they may need to back local funding alongside new grants.
The city hired consultant Tom Beckwith of Beckwith Consulting Group for help with the plan.
At a City Council meeting in late March, Beckwith told the council that by 2050 the city's population is on track to grow by about 50%. The city will need to prepare for that growth by bolstering services such as police, roads, and parks and recreation.
He shared results from a survey completed by 625 Mount Vernon households, showing residents are hoping for more walking trails, picnic structures and bike paths.
They're also asking for investments in walkability, Berner said. One of the clearer results of the survey, she said, was that residents want more trails and sidewalks that can take them safely to city parks.
Before she began working for the city of Mount Vernon, Berner worked as parks director for Burlington, where she produced a Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan.
Burlington City Administrator Greg Young said this plan has attracted new grant money, and helped the city decide how to prioritize investments in parks.
“It was a good opportunity to take the pulse of the community," Young said.
He said Burlington is holding a grand opening April 21 for the new Jack and Helen Doyle Dog Park.
At the same time, he said the city is seeking a grant to build an inclusive playground in one of its parks — a grant the city is only eligible for because of the plan, he said. This style of playground is usable by children of all abilities.
Calls for both a dog park and accessible playgrounds came out of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space plan process, Young said.
