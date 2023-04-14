In the 13 years since its inception, Trek for Treasure has led thousands of outdoor enthusiasts in search of lost treasure, mysterious creatures and ancient artifacts.
Mark Pearson, active living manager for United General District 304 and his team will take this year's Trek for Treasure participants in search of answers to a true Northwest mystery.
Who was D.B. Cooper? And what became of him and $200,000 in ransom money when he jumped out of a hijacked DC-10 over Washington in 1971.
"The idea is to find those clues to potentially figure out what happened to him," Pearson said. "It works perfect for us."
Registration for Trek for Treasure 2023, Search for D.B. Cooper is being taken at trekfortreasure.org.
Trek for Treasure has become such a popular event that a mere days into registration more than 30 teams had signed up.
The event is a 12-week hiking adventure for teams of two or more of all ages and abilities. To that point, for the third year there are two categories of trekkers.
Earth Trekkers are those who prefer easy to moderate hikes with less elevation gain, and Sky Trekkers are the more adventurous and seasoned participants.
The goal is to complete the six hikes, locate the hidden clues at the end of each hike, solve the puzzles and complete the final challenge to solve the mystery and possibly win the trek.
Trek for Treasure was set up to get people outside and active.
"Get outside and do something with family and friends while being surrounded by nature while exploring this beautiful area we live in," Pearson said. "People can get some good exercise, connect socially and have a lot of fun."
Pearson continues to find new hikes for the event.
This year, he managed to find a pair of trails he has never hiked before, saying he's excited to see how they work out.
People of a certain age recall the D.B. Cooper caper and that the FBI kept the investigation open for 45 years. It remains the only unsolved airplane hijacking in U.S. history.
"Once my team heard the story I'd come up with to go along with this, they were all in," Pearson said. "Everyone really liked this idea.
"And I think everyone, myself included, like the idea of having to try and solve a crime, of having the chance to become a detective, finding clues and trying to figure out this cold case. I have wanted to do this type of Trek for Treasure for a while. I was ready."
Pearson had fun researching the heist, saying perusing the actual records of the investigation proved to be enlightening and entertaining as he "dove into some deeper aspects of the mystery.
"There are just so many theories," he said. "What I realized is there remains plenty of interest in this for a lot of people.
"And I do have a couple of really strong theories myself. But I have come across one that I find very compelling and that hasn't been talked about a whole lot. But after hearing and thinking about it, it really makes you rethink it a little differently. That's all I can say for now, but it will be worked into the story."
Trek for Treasure started in 2010 with about 100 participants. In 2022, there were 1,255 participants.
"This has really grown so much and has become so popular we don't want to change too much," Pearson said. "We will make some small changes year to year, just to keep things fresh, interesting and different."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.