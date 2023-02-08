The Skagit County Planning Commission was given an option Tuesday for how the county can ensure that farming is still occurring on land being used for agritourism.
The county currently requires a verification of farm income when issuing permits for building single-family detached units on land zoned Ag-NRL, and for special use permits for events on Ag-NRL land, said Skagit County Planning and Development Services Assistant Director Jack Moore.
Skagit County Chief Civil Attorney Will Honea told the Planning Commission that farm income is an objective metric that can be applied to all applicants uniformly.
To be considered for a building or special use permit on Ag-NRL permit, income from farming must be $100 per year, per acre.
“We landed on the $100 an acre out of an abundance of caution,” Honea said. “It’s just a financial threshold to make sure you’re actually farming and not just saying you are.”
Honea said it is in no way a perfect system, and that if it was to used for agritourism it would likely need to be tweaked. But he said it is an option that already exists.
“This is a whole new ball of wax that you’re dealing with,” Honea told the Planning Commission. “It’s a very difficult situation.”
Many agritourism activities, such as bed and breakfasts and weddings, are already part of the county code.
However, there are many businesses that do not have permits or have grown beyond permit levels, said Moore. Addressing this is what brought about the original agritourism conversation, he said.
“It hasn’t been clear what is and is not allowed,” Moore said, listing wedding venues and some activities associated with the Tulip Festival as nonconforming activities.
Sarah Ruether, long range planning manager for the county, said farm income is only an option for the Planning Commission to consider, and reminded the commissioners that setting agritourism policy is not necessarily easy.
“We’re trying to put a box around something that’s hard to put a box around,” Ruether said.
The next steps in the process to set county agritourism policy include creating any needed draft code language for the Planning Commission to review.
