goskagit

The Skagit County Planning Commission was given an option Tuesday for how the county can ensure that farming is still occurring on land being used for agritourism.

The county currently requires a verification of farm income when issuing permits for building single-family detached units on land zoned Ag-NRL, and for special use permits for events on Ag-NRL land, said Skagit County Planning and Development Services Assistant Director Jack Moore.


— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.