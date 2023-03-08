Ferry service between Anacortes and Sidney, B.C., is unlikely to resume before 2030, according to Washington State Ferries.
It comes down to vessel availability, Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said.
He said State Ferries needs to return service back to normal levels on all domestic routes, before it can turn its attention to the Sidney route.
The Anacortes-Sidney route turned 100 years old in 2022. It has been a generator of tourism and connections between Anacortes and its Canadian sister city, according to the city of Anacortes.
“I am unhappy to hear this disappointing news,” Mayor Matt Miller said in a statement March 1. “I do not believe Washington State Ferries (WSF) has taken the proactive measures to restore this route. We understand the economic impacts, not only for our local and regional business communities, but for Washington State as a whole.”
Washington State Ferries Government Relations Director John Vezina will present the agency’s updated Restoration Plan to the City Council during its regular meeting on March 13.
“At this time, the City will focus on providing input on proactive solutions for restoring this service,” Miller said in the statement. “We hope WSF is open to hearing our ideas and will restore this route long before 2030.”
On the Sidney, B.C., side of things, Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith is also expressing unhappiness about the decision in a statement on the town’s website.
“This is difficult news to receive. There are certainly economic impacts for our local business community, which thankfully has shown remarkable resilience in adapting to the changing realities since 2020,” McNeil-Smith said in a statement. “At this time, council and town staff are turning our attention to the existing ferry terminal lease and the implications associated with this recent announcement.”
State Sen. Liz Lovelett, Rep. Alex Ramel and Rep. Debra Lekanoff, all from the 40th Legislative District, released a joint statement about the decision.
“To say we are extremely disappointed with this announcement is an understatement,” they wrote. “This ferry service is a vital connection to our Canadian neighbors as well as a major economic driver for our communities. During the summer, this route provides much-needed additional ferry capacity to the San Juan islands. It’s simply unacceptable that we do not have the vessels necessary to resume this essential service that supports the families in our region and the communities they call home.”
