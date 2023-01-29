Explore remote locations in any of our eleven destinations with six small ships running in Alaska all season. All-inclusive, always adventuring, never boring expedition cruising. Book early to save more and reserve your cabin.

Explore remote locations in any of our eleven destinations with six small ships running in Alaska all season. All-inclusive, always adventuring, never boring expedition cruising. Book early to save more and reserve your cabin.

 By UnCruise Adventures

Vaxxing and Masking Goes Away Inviting Guests to Cruise Regardless of Vaccination Status

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, UnCruise Adventures announced updated vaccination guidelines that now allow guests to cruise regardless of vaccination status. Following previous years of successful vaccination requirements, the new no vax guidelines go into effect April 7th, 2023, for all future sailings. Given the significant and positive progress in public health and in line with global travel organizations, the small ship cruise line protocols will no longer require vaccination, boosters, pre-testing or onboard masking.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.