Construction on a project years in the making will begin Tuesday at Larrabee State Park.
A pedestrian bridge will be built over the railroad track near Clayton Beach to improve safety for those going from the Lost Lake parking lot to the beach.
Larrabee State Park straddles Skagit and Whatcom counties along Samish Bay.
The construction work will require park staff to close the trail between the Lost Lake parking lot and the beach until the work is finished next summer.
“This (project) is in line with our agency’s mission and goals to protect the natural and cultural resources in this special area,” Ranger and Area Manager Amber Forest said in a news release.
Larrabee State Park, Washington’s first state park, opened in 1915 and is a renowned for its hiking and biking trails, lakes, streams, marine shoreline and views of the San Juan Islands.
For decades, visitors have crossed the railroad tracks near a series of turns in the railway, creating safety hazards due to limited sight distance.
As part of the project, the existing trail will be decommissioned, replanted and returned to natural conditions while fencing will be installed near the railway.
A half-mile of new trail with a pair of boardwalks and a new bridge spanning a stream will be located between the overpass bridge and the Lost Lake parking lot.
The boardwalks will protect wetland buffers, preserving plant life, soil integrity and hydrology.
