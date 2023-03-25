BELLINGHAM — The Burlington-Edison High School baseball was sharp Friday, beating Bellingham 7-2 in a Northwest Conference game.
The Tigers had solid pitching from Levi Koopmans and timely hitting to improve to 2-0 in conference and 5-1 overall.
Koopmans earned the complete-game win, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts and one walk.
The Tigers' Jakson Granger went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and three steals, including a steal of home.
Bryson Lane was 2-for-3 with a bases-loaded triple, and Hudson Nielsen walked three times, scored a run and stole two bases.
Track and Field
Twilight in the 'Ham
BELLINGHAM — Anacortes took the team titles in the 10-team meet.
The Seahawks beat runner-up Mount Vernon for the girls' title and runner-up Lincoln of Seattle for the boys' title.
The Anacortes boys had four champions — Brady Beaner in the 200 (22.77 seconds) and long jump (19 feet, 11 1/2 inches), Parker Mong in the 3,200 (9:25.33), and their 400 relay team (43.82).
Anacortes' Brock Beaner was second in the boys' 200 (22.90) and second in the long jump (19-11 1/4), Dylan Rowell was second in the 1,600 (4:38.27), Liam Hastings was second in the pole vault (9-6), and Luke Hanson was second in 110 hurdles (18.87).
The Anacortes girls had champions in Cate Griggs (800, 2:23.370, Jessica Frydenlund (1,600, 5:07.22), Colby Carr (shot put, 29-3 3/4), Hanna Ferrrario (javelin, 87-7), Regan Hunt (high jump, 4-8), and their 800 relay (1:55.24) and 1,600 relay (4:22.91) teams.
Anacortes' Teagan Littke was second in the girls' high jump (4-8), and Amy Hanson second in girls' 100 hurdles (18.24) and second in girls' triple jump (32-1/4).
Mount Vernon's Nicholas Hoyer was first in the boys' 1,600 (4:36.76) and Mount Vernon won the girls' 400 relay (52.37).
Mount Vernon's Parker Halgren was second in the girls' 100 (13.31) and second in the 200 (28.11), Tenaya Taylor second in girls' discus (92-0), and Finnly Defrancisco second in long jump (15-3 3/4).
Bedlington Twilight
LYNDEN — Jocelyn Serrano and Tommy Murdock had strong showings in the 12-team meet.
While Burlington-Edison's Serrano was first in the girls' 1,600 in 5:35.72 and first in the 3,200 in 11:38.31, La Conner's Murdock was first in the boys' 110 hurdles in 16.23 and first in the 300 hurdles in 41.46.
Several other Skagit County athletes won titles.
Burlington-Edison's Evelyn Bradbury was first in the girls' pole vault (8-9), Burlington-Edison's Bennett Howe was first in the boys' high jump (6-2) and Sedro-Woolley's Chance Supler first in the boys' javelin (146-1).
Among runner-up finishes were Burlington-Edison's Caleb Hawkins in the boys' 3,200 (10:33.79), Burlington-Edison's Jasmine Steward in the girls' long jump (15-9), Howe in the boys' triple jump (40-1/4), Sedro-Woolley's Cassandra Schulberg in the girls' 100 hurdles (16.92) and 300 hurdles (51.0), and Sedro-Woolley's JaKai Jordan in the boys' long jump 20-0.
Boys' Soccer
Anacortes Seahawks 9,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks won for the first time this season, beating the Pioneers in a nonconference match.
Nine players scored for Anacortes — Wes Hunter, Riley Walgamott, Aaron McClellan, Bryan Brar, Owen Foley, Max Adams, Brian Falen, Hamilton Hunt and Fletcher Olsen.
Foley and Olsen each had two assists.
Anacortes is 1-1-2.
Blaine Borderites 2,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 0
BLAINE — The Cubs fell to the Borderites in a nonconference match.
"A frustrating outing for the Cubs tonight against Blaine," Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman said. "We had a tough time finding our control tonight. Lots of simple mistakes and lack of control led to us spending far too much time defending and it ended up taking its toll. Especially in the first half."
Sedro-Woolley is 1-3-1.
