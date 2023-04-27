In 2019, Jeff List of Anacortes ran around Mount Baker.
His feat followed that of Doug Shepherd and Dave Hess, who in 2006 hiked around the mountain.
Shepherd and List will recall their efforts at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Aqua Room of the Skagit County Public Utility offices, 1415 Freeway Drive in Mount Vernon.
There is no charge for the presentation.
List, who is retired after a 30-year career with the U.S. Geological Survey, got the idea to run around Mount Baker from Shepherd and Hess.
List was training for the Hardrock 100 Mile Endurance Run in Colorado when the event was cancelled because of heavy snow.
As he went looking for something to take the event's place, he read online about what Shepherd and Hess had done 13 years earlier.
"I had been training for six months with 374,000 feet of elevation gain for that race (Hardrock)," List said. "I needed something."
So a run around Mount Baker it was. Just as he had done around the state's Mount Rainier, Mount Adams and Mount Olympus.
"It was a perfect fit," he said. "The perfect thing to do at the perfect time."
List's solo journey took 38 hours as he ran 72 miles with 23,753 feet in elevation gain and loss.
"I did six recon days," he said. "And I had resources that Shepherd and Hess couldn't even have dreamed of."
Those included GPS, Google Earth and slope maps.
List said his run went about as smooth as possible with no forests of spiny devil's club or high creeks to cross. His longest stop was 15 to 20 minutes.
Shepherd and Hess, meanwhile, needed to rely on aerial photos to trek 71 miles in what turned out to be an 11-day ordeal as they gained and lost about 60,000 feet in elevation.
"They (Shepherd and Hess) were really trying to do a very pure route, staying very high," List said. "I didn't mind taking Forest Service roads, trails because it was super-faster."
Shepherd and Hess encountered cliffs List avoided, more often than not forcing them to turn around to locate a more passable route.
Nine days into their journey, Shepherd and Hess encountered weather that was a mixture of fog, sleet, rain and wind.
The two were in such bad shape after bushwacking through a forest of devil's club, they were forced to hike out and seek help with eight miles remaining.
Two weeks later, they returned to complete what they had started.
During the two-week break, both men needed visits to doctors and Hess was nearly hospitalized.
"I look back now and just wonder how we did it," Shepherd said. "I wouldn't want to do it again."
That being the case, Shepherd said it will be fun Saturday to look back.
"It's going to be cool," he said. "It's something I'll never forget. I am really looking forward to hearing all about Jeff's adventure."
