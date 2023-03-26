ANACORTES — Jack Andrew threw a complete-game shutout Saturday as the Anacortes High School baseball team beat Olympic 4-0 in a nonconference game.
Andrew struck out three and walked none.
Anacortes' Jacob Hayes was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Jonathan Evans 2-for-3 with a double, and Kannin Crews 2-for-3.
"It was a really well-played game for us against a pretty good Olympic team," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "They threw a couple of good arms at us, and we swung the bat pretty well. Jake Andrew was fantastic on the mound. We didn't expect a complete game, but he had an extremely low pitch count and really never was in much trouble. Good win for us."
Anacortes is 5-2 and a winner of three consecutive games.
Meadowdale Mavericks 7,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 6
LYNNWOOD — The Cubs fell to the Mavericks in a nonconference game.
Sedro-Woolley is 2-4 and a loser of four consecutive games.
Boys' Soccer
Jackson Timberwolves 2,
Burlington-Edison Tigers 1
MILL CREEK — The Tigers fell to the Timberwolves in a nonconference match.
Several minutes after falling behind 1-0, Burlington-Edison tied the match on an Acxel Gonzalez goal off an assist from Kounosuke Wilcox.
In stoppage time, Jackson was awarded a penalty kick that it converted for the win.
"While the loss was definitely frustrating, I’m proud of how the boys played, turning in a solid performance that has built on our previous results," Burlington-Edison coach Ben MacKay said.
The Tigers are 3-2.
Track and Field
Stanwood Frosh-Soph Invitational
STANWOOD — Anacortes' Brady Beaner won a pair of titles in the six-team meet.
He placed first in the sophomore boys' 100 (11.36) and first in the sophomore boys' long jump (21-0).
Anacortes has four other winners in boys' events.
Brock Beaner was first in the sophomore 400 (52.69), Jerry Castro first in the freshman javelin (106-7), and Thomas Moriarty first in the sophomore pole vault (8-6).
The Seahawks also won the sophomore boys' 1,600 relay (3:50.40).
Anacortes also had winners in girls' events.
Layne Davis won the sophomore girls' pole vault (7-0), Regan Hunt the sophomore girls' triple jump (30-9 1/2), and the school's 400 relay team won in 55.38.
