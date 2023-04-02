Saturday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes wins boys' soccer match Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 2, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Anacortes' Wes Hunter sends in a cross to assist a Hamilton Hunt goal on Saturday during the final minutes of play in a game against Oak Harbor in Anacortes. Anacortes won, 1-0. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ANACORTES — The Anacortes High School boys' soccer team beat Oak Harbor 1-0 on Saturday in a nonconference match.Hamilton Hunt scored the lone goal off an assist from Wes Hunter in the final minutes.The Seahawks are 2-3-2.SoftballAuburn Mountainview Lions 18,Mount Vernon Bulldogs 8AUBURN — The Bulldogs dropped the nonconference game to the Lions.Mount Vernon's Olivia Collins was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI, Leslie Escamilla 2-for-3 and Keira Cantu 2-for-3 with RBI.The Bulldogs are 1-6.BaseballMount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 21,La Conner Braves 8LA CONNER — The Hurricanes beat the Braves in the Northwest 2B/1B League game.Mount Vernon Christian coach John Burmeister said his team had hard base hits, walks and smart baserunning.The only downside was inconsistent pitching."Our pitchers at times struggled to throw strikes but we are excited to learn through adversity and become better for it," he said.Mount Vernon Christian is 5-0 in league and 5-2 overall, and La Conner 0-4 in league and 1-5 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Softball Electrotechnics Baseball Soccer (us) Games And Toys Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Miami Seaquarium announces whale Tokitae is coming back to Salish Sea Mount Vernon man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Fate of Sedro-Woolley galvanizing facility rests with hearing examiner Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington Dike work begins at Skagit Wildlife Area Headquarters Unit Tweets by goskagit
