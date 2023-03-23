SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' soccer team had a rough night Wednesday, falling to Sehome 7-0 in a Northwest Conference match.
"Not the result we were looking for on the scoreboard, but there was a ton of great energy and strong competitive play from our squad," Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman said. "Even though it wasn’t the big win, we were certainly able to find a lot of small victories in this game."
A senior-laden Sehome squad applied pressure from the opening kickoff and kept the ball in Sedro-Woolley's final third the majority of the match.
The Cubs' defense withstood the onslaught for the first 15 minutes as their back line got the clearances they so desperately needed and goalie Logan Roth kept the ball out of the net.
Sehome's relentless pressure, patience, and crisp ball movement into space eventually broke down the Cubs and led to a flurry of goals in a six-minute span as the Mariners took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
"Logan had a strong game in net and I really heard him stepping up as a leader," Warman said. "He will be a game changer for us this season and showed some of his incredible range and registered a lot of saves."
Warman also highlighted the play of forward Santiago Salas.
Sedro-Woolley is 0-1 in conference and 1-2-1 overall.
Anacortes Seahawks 1,
Oak Harbor Wildcats 1
ANACORTES — The Seahawks and Wildcats played to a tie in their Northwest Conference opener.
"We played a very strong 60-65 minutes," said Anacortes coach Brian Nelson. "It was very encouraging and I was pleased with our possession and movement off the ball.
"As a young team, we’re still learning how to finish games, but we are moving in the right direction."
Fletcher Olsen got the goal for the Seahawks off an assist from Wes Hunter.
Anacortes is 0-1-2 overall.
Softball
Mount Baker Mountaineers 18,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
DEMING — The Mountaineers poured it on the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference opener for both squads.
Anacortes is 2-2.
Track and Field
Northwest 2B/1B League
COUPEVILLE — The Mount Vernon Christian boys' team won the meet while the girls' finished second.
The Hurricanes tallied 223 points on the boys' side to pace the seven-team field while the girls' team finished with 108, outscored by only Coupeville with 219.
Mount Vernon Christian's Jaden Kuipers won the boys' javelin with a throw of 145 feet, 7 inches while Cody De Vlieger won the pole vault (10-0).
Avery McCullough won the girls' 100 for the Hurricanes with a time of 13.59 seconds as well as the 200 (28.74). Kayla Van Hofwegen finished first in the 300 hurdles (55.69).
The Mount Vernon Christian girls also placed first in the 800 relay (1:58) and the 1,600 relay (4:49.26).
Kadance Smith won the pole vault (6-0) for the Hurricanes, Josephine Swinburnson the long jump (14-1) and Emerson Hoksbergen the triple jump (30-5 1/2).
The La Conner boys' team finished with a total of 20 points while the girls' team tallied 87.
La Conner's Tommy Murdock finished first in the 110 hurdles (16.59) as well as the 300 hurdles (42.27), while the 400 relay team was victorious (46.35).
