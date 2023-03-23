svh-202303xx-sports-BS-SW-vs-Sehome-1.jpg
Sedro-Woolley goalie Logan Roth makes a save Wednesday during a Northwest Conference match against Sehome. Sehome won, 7-0.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley High School boys' soccer team had a rough night Wednesday, falling to Sehome 7-0 in a Northwest Conference match.

"Not the result we were looking for on the scoreboard, but there was a ton of great energy and strong competitive play from our squad," Sedro-Woolley coach Christian Warman said. "Even though it wasn’t the big win, we were certainly able to find a lot of small victories in this game."


