Several state parks in the region will offer First Day Hikes — or bike rides in the case of Fort Ebey State Park — on Sunday.
The hikes and bike rides are free, and a Discover Pass will not be required to park as Sunday is the first Washington State Parks Free Day of 2023.
Among the hikes offered are:
• A hike to Cranberry Lake at Cama Beach State park on Camano Island. The 2.5-mile moderate hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the restroom near the group camp and cabins.
• A hike on the Al Emerson Trail at Camano Island State Park. The 1.5-mile moderate hike will begin at 1 p.m. at the restroom near the group camp and cabins.
• Two hikes at Cornet Bay at Deception Pass State Park. The 2-mile hikes — one moderate on the old ferry terminal road and one more difficult along the CCC Crossing Trail — will begin at 10 a.m. at the Cornet Bay parking lot.
• A 1.9-mile bike ride at Fort Ebey State Park. The moderate ride will begin at 10 a.m. at the Fort Ebey gun battery parking lot. It is recommended participants be 8 or older, and all must have bike helmets. There is a limit of 20 riders. Registration is being taken at centralwhidbeyintepretation@parks.wa.gov. Include names and ages of participants.
• A 4-mile bike ride at Fort Ebey State Park. The moderate ride will begin at 1 p.m. at the Fort Ebey gun battery parking lot. It is recommended participants be 10 or older, and all must have bike helmets. There is a limit of 20 riders. Registration is being taken at centralwhidbeyintepretation@parks.wa.gov. Include names and ages of participants.
• Two hikes at Rockport State Park. There will be 3.5-mile hike on the Evergreen West Loop Trail and a half-mile ADA hike. They will begin at 10 a.m. at the picnic shelter.
