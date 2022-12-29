Evegreen Trail

A group of children head down the Evergreen Trail at Rockport State Park in August 2013.

 Skagit Valley Herald file photo

Several state parks in the region will offer First Day Hikes — or bike rides in the case of Fort Ebey State Park — on Sunday.

The hikes and bike rides are free, and a Discover Pass will not be required to park as Sunday is the first Washington State Parks Free Day of 2023.


