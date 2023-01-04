Guemes Ferry
The Guemes Ferry in 2021.

 Skagit Publishing staff

Guemes Island residents are likely to see an increase in ferry fares, pending completion of a Skagit County study. 

Rachel Rowe, the county's ferry operations manager, said fares aren't bringing in enough revenue to meet maintenance and operations needs.


