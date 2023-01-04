Guemes Island residents are likely to see an increase in ferry fares, pending completion of a Skagit County study.
Rachel Rowe, the county's ferry operations manager, said fares aren't bringing in enough revenue to meet maintenance and operations needs.
The study may propose a new formula for setting fares in order to automatically keep them in line with county needs.
At a public meeting Tuesday, residents of Guemes Island said they were willing to participate in the process, and asked for more input in the study.
The county is also about to start construction on a new electric ferry, and residents said this would result in lower maintenance costs.
Current fees are $6 for pedestrians and $17 for vehicles during the peak season.
The stated policy of the Skagit County Board of Commissioners is that fares and state grants should cover 65% of ferry operations and maintenance, and the balance is comes from the county road fund, Rowe said.
However, she said fares haven't reached that goal since 2018 — the last time fares were increased.
“Those fares are no longer keeping up with taking care of the ferry today," she said.
A portion of property taxes in unincorporated Skagit County goes into the road fund, meaning using money from it for the ferry takes funding away from road projects, she said.
For 2023, the county has budgeted for about $1.4 million to go from the road fund to ferry maintenance.
At the Tuesday meeting, Commissioner Peter Browning said he wants to limit the burden placed on those who contribute to the road fund but do not live on Guemes Island.
“There is the give and take of island life," he said.
The county hired consultant KPFF Consulting Engineers to run the study.
In March, the consultant is scheduled to present its draft study. At that point, the public will have a chance to weigh in.
Aside from a change to fares, the study could also propose other efficiencies, such as building a toll booth or offering online ticket sales.
After the study is released and the public comments, the commissioners will weigh in on the recommendations proposed in the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.