SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 26-year-old Mount Vernon man died early Saturday morning in a three-vehicle collision in Sedro-Woolley.
The collision occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Highway 20 near the intersection of Rhodes Road, according to the State Patrol.
Two vehicles were headed westbound on Highway 20 near Ferry Street, when one struck the rear of the other and forced it into the eastbound lane.
That vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle heading eastbound on Highway 20 near Rhodes Road, killing its driver, Michael A. Warnke-Sedano.
The driver and the passenger of the vehicle that was forced in the eastbound lane were transported to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that forced the vehicle into the eastbound lane, a 21-year-old Concrete man, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.