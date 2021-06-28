Here’s a sampling of recent calls to local police and fire agencies:
FIRE IN A BUILDING
The Anacortes Fire Department early Monday morning responded to a report of a fire in a vacant cannery building near the Guemes Island Ferry terminal.
Firefighters were called to the building on the corner of K Avenue and 5th Street shortly after 1 a.m., to a fully involved fire, Division Chief Nick Walsh said.
Crews began extinguishing the fire and had it out in about an hour, Walsh said. Crews stayed overnight to extinguish any hotspots, he said.
The city of Anacortes on Monday morning brought an excavator to the scene to break down the debris, Walsh said.
The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
WOMAN DIES IN CRASH
A 24-year-old Darrington woman died Saturday night after rolling the vehicle she was driving as she lost control on a curve, according to the State Patrol.
A 31-year-old woman, also from Darrington, riding in the vehicle with her survived and was not transported for medical assistance.
The victim's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The accident happened about 8 p.m. Saturday on Concrete Sauk Valley Road about a half-mile south of the paved portion approaching the Sauk River Bridge, according to a press release from the State Patrol.
As the vehicle lost control on the curve, the driver overcorrected to the left, struck a dirt berm and rolled the vehicle, the release states. The driver died at the scene.
MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION
Two men were injured Friday evening in a two-motorcycle collision near Lake Cavanaugh.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 29-year-old Mount Vernon man was driving north in the right shoulder of Lake Cavanaugh Road when another driver, a 60-year-old Marysville man, attempted to pass him in the lane of travel. The younger man then turned in front of the older man, causing the older man to crash into him, according to the report.
The younger man, who, according to the release, was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The older man, who, according to the release was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
