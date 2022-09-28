Electric Plane First Flight

A prototype all-electric airplane designed and built by Eviation takes off Tuesday morning in Moses Lake.

 Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times via AP

MOSES LAKE (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in Central Washington.

The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane.

