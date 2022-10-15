SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley City Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of a new fire engine to replace an aging fire engine.
The cost of the new vehicle, including tools, radios and rescue equipment, is about $1.1 million.
That money has been budgeted for, and as Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said, "We have literally been saving 20 years for this."
The department, however, won't see its new fire engine until 2024.
"Right now, it's a 485-day process if the supply chain works in our favor, so we obviously have to get the specs in and approved way in advance," Wagner said.
The engine being replaced was ordered in 2001 and delivered at the end of 2002.
"It is currently showing its wear and age and is starting to cost more and more to maintain and keep in service," Wagner said. "It recently failed its annual pump inspection and is currently in the shop having that serviced and certified.
"The pump is being totally rebuilt, so hopefully it will last the next year and a half."
Wagner said it's an engine's pump that typically necessitates the vehicle's replacement as opposed to mileage. He said pumps often run for hours on scene and are used during training.
Wagner said the department's replacement schedule is to replace each of its three fire engines every 21 years. A new replacement comes every seven years.
"The pretty pictures won't happen until I would say May of 2024," Wagner said of his new engine. "Then once we get it, we will have to get everything installed. This includes having the graphics put on it, rescue equipment including all the things go into filling the necessary compartments."
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/
