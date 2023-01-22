Skagit County’s food banks are struggling to keep up with demand.
Steve Fox, now in his eighth year as director of Neighbors in Need, said he’s never seen anything like this. The storage areas sit almost empty at the Mount Vernon food bank, and his team can’t rely on the same food sources it used to.
Fox is standing in a large shed behind the food bank, which usually stores the 12 to 18 pallets full of shelf-stable, nutritious food.
Instead, the shed is nearly bare. Scattered stacks of chips and cookies have replaced healthy kitchen essentials, and a half-pallet of canned meats is all that resembles his usual food supply.
Deliveries from larger organizations — nonprofits Northwest Harvest and Food Lifeline, and the state Department of Agriculture — have dwindled as pandemic-era funding and attention has fallen off.
But if anything, the community’s need for food has only increased as the pandemic eased. Inflation is driving more and more families and seniors on fixed incomes to food banks such as his, Fox said.
“We have people coming in who never one day in their life thought they would need to go to a food bank,” he said.
Rebecca Skrinde, who leads the Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley, is facing similar struggles.
Helping Hands runs about a dozen food banks and food assistance programs throughout Skagit County, and each one is seeing increases in demand, she said.
In December, 425 new people sought help. Skrinde said this represents 32% growth over November, and the numbers are only trending up.
Just like at Neighbors in Need, Skrinde has relied on deliveries from nonprofits and the government. But deliveries from those agencies are falling off exactly when they’re needed most, she said.
“(Food deliveries) have really just fallen off,” she said. “We used to rely on them for 90% (of our food), and now its probably like 30 to 40%.”
“I used to order 24,000 pounds of food from (Food Lifeline) a week,” she said. “Now I’m lucky to get 2,000 pounds from them a week.”
Fox said countywide these agencies are sending about 12,000 pounds of food per week. Before that number was closer to 32,000 pounds.
And what is included in the deliveries is changing too, Fox said. Shelf-stable dry goods and canned food, generally food bank staples, are included less and less.
Fox ran through a list of products expected before his Tuesday distribution day — sparkling water, cake mix and an unusually large quantity of microwavable Indian food.
“There’s no rice, there’s no pasta, there’s no peanut butter,” he said. “It’s catch as catch can.”
At Helping Hands, Skrinde said her shelves are similarly light on staples.
Fox said normally, food banks would have donations to fall back on. But inflation means someone’s $20 gift doesn’t go nearly as far as it used to, and his grocery partners are less willing to offload older food when supply is limited and prices are up.
Laura Hamilton, chief advancement officer with Northwest Harvest, said her organization’s struggles are the same as those of the local food banks.
The nonprofit’s food suppliers are struggling with supply chain issues and the rising cost of goods, and Northwest Harvest has to fight harder for food.
The nonprofit’s procurement team is being outbid by grocery stores and other for-profit entities, she said.
“Literally right before we closed a deal, a commercial buyer came in and offered significantly more that we could pay,” Hamilton said.
She said the nonprofit is lobbying for more funding, while also pushing the state Legislature to improve access to food assistance.
Food Lifeline did not responded to a request for comment.
In an email sent to Neighbors in Need and other food banks, Food Lifeline agreed that it has struggled to communicate its food situation.
In the email, it said it is committing to spending $1 million from its reserves to support food procurement and delivery, but said it’s facing problems of rising costs and limited availability. Grocery costs were up 13.1% in December, compared to December 2021.
The food reserves Food Lifeline built up during the pandemic were drawn down, as federal emergency assistance disappeared and demand for food increased, it wrote in the email.
The food banks’ most reliable support has been from the state Department of Agriculture. Its food assistance programs, while still not adequate, have been more consistent than those of the nonprofits.
Program Manager Kim Eads said the agency is hearing from food banks statewide.
In spring, she expects another $15.4 million in food to come through a federal food assistance program, which would match levels of support the agency saw in 2022.
Several more million dollars is being spent on other state and federal programs in the first half of this year, she said in an email.
Fox and Skrinde said they want to see the state spend far more on the department’s food assistance programs.
“They’re buying for the entire state,” Fox said. “$15 million doesn’t go that far.”
Skrinde said the pandemic showed that food banks are a necessary part of the community — and that they need government support.
Helping Hands spent $500,000 of donor money on food from the summer of 2021 to summer of 2022, and less than 1% of its funding comes from the government, she said.
“Donors — you and me — spent half a million dollars to keep this community fed,” she said. “Is that right? How long can we sustain that.”
Skrinde urged the public to contact their elected officials, to call for more support.
“50% of our funding should come from the gov, not 0.5%,” she said. “The truth of the food bank is we’re serving the (people) who have no other support.”
Fox said it may be time for Skagit County to reduce its reliance on outside food sources.
He’s pitched the idea of a local food warehouse in Skagit County, which would not only help food banks during standard operations, but also serve as a depot during flooding or other emergencies. But this proposal lacks funding.
“This dependency (on outside agencies) came back and bit us,” he said. “We all knew we had a problem, but none of them had anything to say about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.