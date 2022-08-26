SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After several years of planning, Skagit Transit is providing Sedro-Woolley with its own dedicated bus route.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After several years of planning, Skagit Transit is providing Sedro-Woolley with its own dedicated bus route.
The current Route 300 is being split into two distinct routes — 300 and 301 — with 300 solely serving Sedro-Woolley.
The changes go into effect Monday.
"It was really an inefficient schedule that we had," Skagit Transit Planning and Outreach Supervisor Brad Windler said. "We can serve a lot more areas with our new schedule."
Route 300 will allow riders the opportunity to stop at several new locations as it makes it way around Sedro-Woolley.
"We will be turning around at the (North Fruitdale) roundabout instead of going into their (Job Corps) facility," Windler said. "We will be installing over the next few months a shelter up there for their students to wait to catch our bus."
Buses on the route will also stop at the Helping Hands Solution Center before making a loop in the downtown area that will provide service to the senior center, YMCA and library.
"We expect those stops in the downtown area to be really beneficial," Windler said. "Hourly at the senior center we believe is going to help a lot of folks. Get in there for the lunch, get in there for certain activities and then be able to get home.
"There is some really good coverage here in downtown Sedro-Woolley and it provides a nice circulator for getting around town."
Route 301 will run along the Highway 20 corridor between the Chuckanut Park and Ride in Burlington and the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride.
Routes 300 and 301 will both stop at the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride, making for easy transfers.
"For the longest time, it you were a rider in Sedro-Woolley and you wanted to go from one side of the town to the other, a lot of times that was via Burlington," Windler said. "That was not always the best way to help folks get around Sedro-Woolley."
Skagit Transit is set to install a kiosk at the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride in the next couple of months.
The kiosk will have a touch screen capable of providing riders with up-to-the-minute information regarding bus routes as well as arrival and departure times.
More information is available at skagittransit.org.
— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceReports/
