A Skagit Transit bus stop is seen Thursday at the Sedro-Woolley Park and Ride.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After several years of planning, Skagit Transit is providing Sedro-Woolley with its own dedicated bus route.

The current Route 300 is being split into two distinct routes — 300 and 301 — with 300 solely serving Sedro-Woolley.

