Skagit Transit’s Youth Ride Free program has had a successful couple of months.
The program had 860 youth riders in its first month of June. In August, the number of participants rose to 3,229.
“The program is going very well,” Skagit Transit Planning and Outreach Supervisor Brad Windler said. “We’ve seen a definite increase since the introduction.”
For information on how to access the Youth Ride Free program, go to skagittransit.org.
Funding for the program comes from the state Legislature’s Moving Ahead Washington transportation package passed earlier this year.
Though the program drew plenty of riders while school was out for the summer, it is also expected to be of use now that school is back in session.
“We have actually reached out to a number of school districts including Sedro-Woolley and we have received a good response,” Windler said. “They seem to be encouraged that their kids can use the bus. It’s going to be great for kids who want to participate in after-school athletics or any after-school activity who do not have a ride home.”
In Sedro-Woolley, a covered bus stop will be put in at the stop on North Fruitdale Road at the roundabout leading into the Cascades Job Corps Center on the SWIFT Center campus.
This stop is part of the new Route 300.
Windler said Job Corps students are usually 18 when they arrive and will qualify for the free service.
“They (Job Corps) anticipate giving us plenty of business,” he said.
A new stop near Janicki Fields off Stendal Street in Sedro-Woolley will benefit many, including high school athletes who in the spring will have practices and games at the off-campus site.
“This is such a great thing they are doing because we have a need for it with kids who don’t have transportation,” Sedro-Woolley High School Athletic Director Kevin Owen said. “And that’s particularly true with our younger athletes.”
Windler said Skagit Transit staff also spoke with youth sports coordinators in Concrete, who said transportation has been a factor when it comes to participation.
“A lot of their parents weren’t home from work yet by the time practice was over,” Windler said. “So they had no way to get home. Now they do. This program is so beneficial to so many.”
The Concrete area is served by Route 717. It’s also what is known as a flex route, said Windler.
“Kids can call in and say they live a little bit off what our usual bus route is,” he said. “That route will deviate to drop them off closer to home or pick them up for say a weekend practice.”
Again, it’s a win-win for all involved.
“There is a lot out there that can help kids and their after-school activities,” Windler said. “Whether it’s athletics, employment, getting to a medical appointment or any other activities. It’s just a great thing for kids because they can use the bus for any reason to get around.”
