Camano City Schoolhouse held its “Wonder of Christmas” lighting celebration Saturday night that included vintage carolers, snacks and a model train that chugged through a miniature old-time logging operation.

Although Camano City never had a train, this display showed logging operations similar to what had been at Camano City in 1906 when the Camano City Schoolhouse was built.


