Camano City Schoolhouse held its “Wonder of Christmas” lighting celebration Saturday night that included vintage carolers, snacks and a model train that chugged through a miniature old-time logging operation.
Although Camano City never had a train, this display showed logging operations similar to what had been at Camano City in 1906 when the Camano City Schoolhouse was built.
Volunteers have thrown a Christmas lighting party here every year since 2017, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the event became a drive-by viewing of the lights.
This year, the event returned to its original form as the Schoolhouse Foundation celebrates its 10th anniversary of purchasing the building.
This year’s tree was one that came down in the windstorm earlier this month.
“We upcycled our tree this year,” said Fred Hundertmark, a tree-raising volunteer.
Putting up the 30-foot tree and lighting the building took a lot of professional help, plus community volunteers.
Austin’s Lend-A-Hand strapped the fir tree to a mini excavator and pulled it onto a flatbed to haul to the schoolhouse. Swift Electric drilled a large hole in the earth then hoisted the tree with a boom truck and planted it. Holiday Lighting NW spent a couple days putting up lights. Orchards Nursery donated a big indoor tree and wreaths.
About 200 people showed up for the lighting. They came inside the warm one-room schoolhouse for sweets, sipping hot chocolate and cider as they chatted and listened to Starlight Carolers, a Seattle-based quartet that sang Christmas carols while dressed to the nines in circa 1880s costumes.
Inside the firehouse, built on the school property in 1946, people marveled over the miniature logging scene set up by Moose Creek Logging. This elaborate set-up includes a saw mill, settlements, a quarry, forests and stumps. Those with a sharp eye even spotted a Sasquatch.
The Schoolhouse Foundation bought the firehouse in 2018. The firehouse and schoolhouse share a parking lot, where the foundation showed off its newest acquisition — a 1935 Ford V8 firetruck complete with a horseless buggy license plate.
“You just ask for something and a fire truck shows up,” said foundation Board Director Chuck Durland.
However, it was a little more complicated than that.
During a Stanwood Area Historical Society retreat held at the schoolhouse, Schoolhouse Foundation board members mentioned that a vintage fire truck would be nice for the firehouse. John Leque knew about one and became the driving force to get it.
“I knew a firetruck was in a cattle barn,” he said. “It’s been dead 10 years.”
Leque said the firetruck had served the Stanwood Volunteer Fire Department from 1935 to 1960, then the Lions Club drove it in parades for many years until it no longer ran.
Leque, an attorney, oversaw transferring the title and other legal measures, and got the firetruck running again.
The historical 1906 schoolhouse will be illuminated every evening through Jan. 1, at 993 Orchid Road, Camano Island.
