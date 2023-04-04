Anacortes holds nautical treasure hunt
The Anacortes Arts Festival and Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have partnered up for their first nautical treasure hunt.
Treasure hunters can explore the town April 14-23 to find prize balls hidden throughout the town. These balls can be turned in for an artist-created nautical treasure. These prizes include ceramic starfish, glass seashells and whale tiles.
Information: anacortes.org/treasure
LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion training
The Greater Seattle Business Association is coming to Skagit County to hold an LGBTQ+ Workplace Inclusion training, roundtable discussion and networking this month.
Many local organizations partnered to bring the event to Skagit, including the Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley chambers of commerce, Skagit Tourism Bureau, Skagit Valley College, PFLAG Skagit and the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
The training will cover creating all-inclusive workplace policies, increasing LGBTQ+ community awareness and learning to better connect with the LGBTQ+ community, according to a press release.
The free training is open to everyone and starts at 1 p.m. on April 18 at the Skagit Valley College Multipurpose Room. Registration is required by April 17.
WECU named healthiest credit union
Glatt Consulting, an independent firm that studies financial health of credit unions, ranked WECU as the healthiest credit union in the state, according to a news release.
The consulting firm uses 17 metrics to calculate its Credit Union Industry HealthScore, including financial and operational strength and growth, asset quality and productivity.
The average score of the 4,863 credit unions around the country was 6.2, and WECU scored an 8.4, according to the release.
“Ensuring the financial sustainability and stability of WECU is of utmost importance,” WECU Chief Financial Officer Nick Hodson said in the release.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
