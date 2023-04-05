While Ethan Chapin’s parents continue to mourn the loss of their son, they are also working to give back to the community in his name.
Ethan Chapin was one of four students killed in November at the University of Idaho.
Jim and Stacy Chapin created the Ethan’s Smile Foundation to award scholarships to Conway students as well those going to the University of Idaho.
The ultimate goal is to be able to award a full four-year scholarship to a student at the University of Idaho, Stacy Chapin said.
“We just want to do for other kids what we were able to do for ours,” she said. “All you can do is try and make something good out of it ... to make something good out of the bad.”
The Chapin family has partnered with Tulip Valley Farms to sell merchandise and the Ethan’s Smile tulip mix that directly benefits the foundation.
“Ethan, he was a dreamer and an adventurer and it’s a great way to keep his spirit alive,” Stacy Chapin said.
Jim and Stacy Chapin plan to be at Tulip Valley Farms from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays throughout the tulip season selling Ethan’s Smile merchandise and bouquets.
An exception will be next week when friends will man the Ethan’s Smile stand while the Chapins visit their other two children, Maizie and Hunter, during the University of Idaho’s Parent and Family Weekend.
Stacy Chapin said many community members have come out to talk to the family and ask for a hug. She sees this as a healing experience for those who have supported her throughout the grieving process.
“It’s been literally shocking how much support our family has had. The support has been profound,” she said. “We’ve spent five months trying to heal the kids and heal ourselves. Now we’re out healing everybody.”
Listening to the stories those in the community have shared about Ethan have Stacy Chapin looking back at what a blessing it was to be able to spend so much time with him.
“He was just a kid you wanted to be around. He was kind, funny, considerate and always made sure everyone was included,” Stacy Chapin said. “If I can touch as many lives in my lifetime as Ethan did in 20 (years) ... I’ll have done a good job.”
She hopes that if people learn one thing from her son’s death it’s to “love on your people, because you never know.”
A portion of the proceeds from merchandise and the Ethan’s Smile tulips goes straight to the foundation, as directed by the Chapin family.
So far more than 81,000 bulb orders for Ethan’s Smile have been placed, said Tulip Valley Farms owner Andrew Miller.
Ethan’s Smile tulip mix is made up of yellow and white flowers.
The color yellow represents joy, as well as the Conway Cougars and University of Idaho Vandals, Miller said. White is an eternal color, so together the mix represents eternal joy.
“It’s a privilege for us to support anything to do with healing and with the Chapins,” Miller said.
On Sunday, a fundraiser for the University of Idaho will be held at Tulip Valley Farms. Proceeds will go to the four scholarships set up in honor of the four students who died in November, said Stacy Chapin.
