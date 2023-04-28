Claudia Avendano-Ibarra (left) and Bob Malphus (right) present David Wilder with two awards April 20 for his years of volunteerism and disability advocacy at both Skagit Valley College and in the community.
David Wilder figures that over the course of about 35 years he's given more than 400 presentations on disability awareness.
A recent one came April 20 when Wilder was the keynote speaker at the Skagit Valley College Human Services Club's Disability Awareness and Advocacy Night.
Wilder shared his story about how he went from receiving his diagnosis as a child to becoming a disability rights advocate.
At 6 months old, a doctor said Wilder would never walk or talk and recommended that Wilder's mother and grandparents put him in an institution. Instead, they chose to keep him and raise him the best they could.
In kindergarten, Wilder said he would wet himself because public restrooms were not accessible to him.
"For the first time in my life at 5 I realized I was different," he said.
In the fifth grade, Wilder was the only student in his school district who was in a wheelchair. School assemblies were either upstairs or downstairs, so Wilder could not attend, and instead spent his time in the library.
The library is where he saw a book about John F. Kennedy, and discovered that the president was someone with whom he could identify.
Wilder said both he and Kennedy had used the same back brace.
"It was just another thing we had in common," Wilder said.
He saw that Kennedy gave speeches to connect with an audience and make change. Wilder said that although he did not have access to a large audience, he thought he could also bring about change.
"I could make some of my own opportunity somehow, some way," Wilder said.
In 1988, he came to Skagit Valley College where he met President James Ford, who allowed Wilder to do presentations and make videos on disability awareness and advocacy.
"He came to many of them and cheered me on," Wilder said.
In 1999, Wilder went to work at Chinook Enterprises in Mount Vernon, doing data entry and other jobs. The nonprofit strives to hire those with disabilities.
The No. 1 barrier to professional opportunities, said Chinook Enterprises CEO Wegner, is the attitude of the employer toward those with disabilities.
"(Disability awareness) does so much to help folks to open up their perspective," she said.
Wilder said he would like to see more job opportunities, accessible housing and more welcoming social activities for those with disabilities.
He said those with disabilities just want to have the same opportunities as those without. He said in his keynote address that people need to use their voices to make change.
"Learn to use your voice because that is one of the most effective things that you can have," Wilder said.
At the Disability Awareness and Advocacy Night, Wilder was presented with two awards.
One was from the college thanking Wilder for 30 years of volunteerism at the college and in the community. Faculty member Bob Malphrus said Wilder has been an important voice when it came to designing new buildings on campus.
Meanwhile, the Human Services Department recognized Wilder for the work he did while a student at the college.
