Get to Know: Nathan Salseina Skagit Valley Herald staff Vince Richardson Newsroom Author email Mar 10, 2023 Nathan SalseinaBirthplace: Sedro-WoolleyAge: 39Occupation: Maintenance and operations supervisor for the city of Sedro-WoolleyResidence: Sedro-WoolleyEducation: Concrete High School and Skagit Valley CollegeWhat do you like about living/working in Skagit County? "I love the small town feel and knowing a lot of people in your community."What are your hobbies? "Golf, working around my house and just relaxing when not at work."The world would be a better place if: "Everybody put the needs of others before themselves."Biggest pet peeve: "People who post opinions on social media without knowing what they are talking about."Interesting fact about me: "I was once the youngest elected official in the state when I was elected to a school board director position when I was 18."Something that brightens my day: "Spending time with my niece and nephews."When I was younger, I wanted to be: The President of the United States.First job: "Greenskeeper at the Old Sedro-Woolley Gateway Golf Course."Favorite thing to eat? Burgers.Best childhood memory: "Spending time with my grandparents."Person I admire most: "Both my parents."What's the farthest you've ever traveled? Florida.What celebrity would you most like to meet (alive or dead)? Franklin D. RooseveltIf you could vacation anywhere, where would it be? "Someplace with lots of history."If you could travel through time, where would you go: "Postwar America in the late 1940s and early 1950s."
