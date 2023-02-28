MOUNT VERNON — On a visit to Skagit County on Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee met with leaders of local housing organizations.
In the morning, Inslee met with officials from the Skagit County Housing Authority at its newly completed 51-unit affordable housing development in Mount Vernon.
The development serves to permanently house farmworkers and their families, veterans and those with disabilities who make less than 30% or 50% of the area median income.
Bruce Lisser, chair of the Housing Authority board, said it is important to be able to house people from a variety of backgrounds and demographics.
Leasing opened Feb. 1 and residents are now beginning to move in.
During the visit, which included a tour of two apartments, Housing Authority Executive Director Melanie Corey detailed the struggles of building multifamily housing from the ground up.
She said one of the main difficulties for the seven-year project was the lack of available land.
Inslee said the state has a need for housing solutions on a bigger scale, referencing his referendum to allow the state to issue bonds outside the state’s debt limit for the purpose of funding $4 billion in housing.
“We need to go big so that people can go home,” he said.
Inslee also toured the construction site for Skagit Habitat for Humanity’s new development in Mount Vernon.
Skagit Habitat for Humanity CEO Tina Tate emphasized the urgency of the housing problem.
“The need in Skagit is so high,” she said.
Both projects received funds from the Housing Trust Fund, a statewide program to provide capital for affordable housing.
Inslee said the payoff on federal and state funds for housing projects is often much greater than the amount of money put in.
“It’s a heck of a return (on investment),” he said.
Inslee also spent part of the day with students and teachers at LaVenture Middle School and with nurses at Skagit Valley Hospital.
