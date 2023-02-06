Established collaboratively by seven student affairs professional associations

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Higher Education Consortium for Student Affairs Certification today announced the official launch of Student Affairs Educator Certification. This professional certification program offers a core student affairs educator credential (CSAEd) and specialty credentials in the functional areas of campus activities, campus housing and residential life, campus recreation, college unions, fraternity and sorority life, and student conduct administration. All certifications were developed to benefit mid-level professionals by formally recognizing their knowledge gained post-degree through several years of student affairs/services work experience and ongoing professional development.


