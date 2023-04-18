Emilee Workman-Smith
Emilee Workman-Smith will wrestle next year at Big Bend College in Moses Lake.

Emilee Workman-Smith has capped a solid wrestling career at Sedro-Woolley High School, and now has plans to take to the mat next year at Big Bend Community College.

"I am very excited," Workman-Smith said. "I never expected to wrestle in college."


