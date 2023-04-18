Emilee Workman-Smith has capped a solid wrestling career at Sedro-Woolley High School, and now has plans to take to the mat next year at Big Bend Community College.
"I am very excited," Workman-Smith said. "I never expected to wrestle in college."
The senior finished sixth at 190 pounds at the Class 2A/1A/2B/1B State Championships after placing first at 190 at her regional tournament.
"My ultimate goal this year was to wrestle at state," she said. "That's what I was focused on and I did that. The rest, I (would) just figure it out later.
"I knew if I wrestled to the best of my ability, the college stuff would come later."
Not bad for someone who described her younger self as, "not being very athletic, not athletic in the slightest."
"Emilee had the best attitude from Day 1," said Sedro-Woolley girls' wrestling coach Barb Morgan. "As punishing as this sport is, she loves it. She always has that bubbly, outgoing, positive attitude. She never said no to anything we asked and always has that winning attitude."
Workman-Smith also played football for the Cubs all four years.
Mason off to Everett
Burlington-Edison senior Annika Mason will play volleyball next season at Everett Community College.
Mason, a 5-foor-11 middle blocker for the Tigers, helped her team to a 20-3 record and a third-place finish at the Class 2A State Tournament.
Siblings pitch no-hitters
The Mount Vernon baseball and softball teams each had no-hitters pitched April 12.
And they were pitched by siblings.
While junior Olivia Collins was throwing a no-hitter in a home softball game against Squalicum, freshman Brady Collins was throwing one of his one in a road game against Sehome.
Brady Collins also came close to a perfect game and he walked none and there were no errors committed behind him.
The only thing that kept him from a perfect game were the three batters he hit with pitches.
