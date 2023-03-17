A bill created to stop the state from taxing the meals of seniors in independent living facilities passed the state House of Representatives on Thursday.
Should it become law, House Bill 1431 will save such seniors $500 to $750 a year.
A bill created to stop the state from taxing the meals of seniors in independent living facilities passed the state House of Representatives on Thursday.
Should it become law, House Bill 1431 will save such seniors $500 to $750 a year.
Currently, seniors residing in assisted living facilities who receive medical care do not have their meals subject to tax, but independent living residents do.
There is a companion bill to House Bill 1431 in the state Senate.
Senate Bill 5748 was passed Thursday by the Senate's Ways and Means Committee and is now in the Rules Committee awaiting approval from the full Senate.
Companion bills occur when two bills that contain identical language are introduced in the House and the Senate at the same time. The aim of this is to expedite the process of getting bills approved by allowing the House and Senate to deliberate simultaneously.
Barbara Lane, an 89-year-old resident of Mountain Glen Retirement Community in Mount Vernon, attended the public hearing in the House Finance Committee on Feb. 2 and the Senate’s public hearing earlier this month.
“If this bill does not pass, many residents will have to give up eating so they can afford to buy their prescriptions since medications have all gone up in price,” Lane said at the Senate Ways and Means Committee hearing.
“Many residents are on fixed incomes,” she said. “So if the rent goes up and meals are taxed, many would have to move. I am one of those residents.”
If passed by both the House and Senate, the legislation will go to Gov. Jay Inslee. If he signs it, it will become law.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.