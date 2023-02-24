MOUNT VERNON — A group of those involved in the potato industry packed Sakuma Auditorium on Friday for the annual Western Washington Potato Workshop.
The event at the Northwestern Washington Research Extension Center was held to find solutions to issues facing potato growers, to allow them to network and to talk about the industry overall.
Washington State Potato Commission Director of Government Affairs and Assistant Executive Director Matt Harris spoke about areas of concern in the current legislative session.
Concerns included the state’s cap-and-invest program and the Washington Recycling and Packaging Act.
The cap-and-invest program sets a limit on the amount of carbon emissions and requires businesses to obtain allowances to cover greenhouse gas emissions.
Harris said originally agriculture businesses were thought to be exempt from the program, but now that does not seem to be the case.
The Washington Recycling and Packaging Act would require producers to fund statewide recycling services for packaging and paper products.
Harris said this particularly could impact potato producers due to packaging requirements required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He said one potato producer said this could cost him about $100,000 a year.
New WSU entomologist Louis Nottingham passed out a survey to find out what research topics that farmers would like him to look into.
“I strongly believe that if I don’t understand the agricultural system, then I can’t pragmatically help with the research,” Nottingham said.
His plan for this year is to take a survey of farm plots to get an idea of the issues facing producers.
Other presentations were on soil health, moisture and irrigation scheduling by soil scientist Gabe LaHue, high cost management by Jon Driver and potato research by Jeff Miller.
Deirdre Griffin LaHue gave a presentation on the assessment of soil health in state potato systems.
She said about 20% of the 700 plot samples in the State of the Soils assessment came from fields that either had or recently had potatoes.
“We’re trying to gather a lot on soil health with potato fields,” she said.
There has been anecdotal evidence that fields that have never been used to grow potatoes have better harvests.
Griffin LaHue said this could be because of all the tilling and preparation of a field that goes into growing potatoes, but there is still much research to be done on the topic.
“Because potatoes are grown underground, you have to dig them out. It’s just an inherent part of the system,” she said.
The Extension’s final scheduled workshop is the Western Washington Berry Workshop on March 10. This workshop counts as a four-credit pesticide recertification course.
