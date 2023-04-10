MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Drag Show marked a decade of shows Saturday, celebrating its anniversary with 10 performers.
Christopher Sadler coordinated the show as the president of the Rainbow Alliance at Skagit Valley College in 2013, and has organized every show since, including virtual performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You know, I tell people the premise of the show is love and joy, because we're all dealing with the struggles of life," Sadler said. "There's always going to be a serious tone in life that will never go away. We're always going to be dealing with that stuff. So I wanted to create a space where people could come and kind of let that sit on the back burner for a bit and feel seen, heard, love, joy, inspiration."
Sadler performs under the persona Gina Touché, which Sadler calls "a sassy Southerner glitter-bearded live-singing thing."
"Gina comes from a lot of insecurity and doubt and imposter syndrome. I still struggle from that. But I go turn into Gina and all that just floats away," Sadler said.
Sadler said that producing shows and performing in drag has helped him find joy and purpose, and has helped build community.
"I'm from Louisiana. I was obviously the rainbow sheep of my family. And, you know, no one really was ever as expressive as I was, so I found a few people that understood and moved over here (to Skagit Valley). You find places to fit, but if you don't, what I've learned is, you just create them."
The first Skagit Drag Show took place at Skagit Valley College. It then made its way to the Lincoln Theatre.
The year's show, which was sponsored by PFLAG and the Skagit River Poetry Foundation, sold out quickly, with all 478 seats filled. Sadler said next year there may be two shows.
Marcia Kester, a local singer and guitarist, performed before the show and during intermission.
Anji Viola, a program coordinator at Skagit Valley College, emceed as Lady Charlamaine.
Lady Charlamaine and Sadler as Gina Touché presented the annual educational portion of the show. This year, they explained the meaning of various pride flags and their origins.
Touché and Lady Charlamaine also presented an award to Linden Jordan, the adviser for the show when it got its start at Skagit Valley College.
Among the performers were those who were new to drag, and some who had performed at the first Skagit Drag Show.
Tamara Sulc, who performed as Diesel Blaze Haze-Desire, has been doing drag for just more than a year. Sulc describes Diesel as "my masculine half. He's kind of a hardcore rocker, kind of punk."
Sulc started doing drag during the pandemic.
"It's the way I'm able to step out of my little cage that I put myself in on my normal day to day and become something more," Sulc said.
"Drag saved my life. It has given me so much life. It gives me so much joy to see the faces of people smiling and loving the performances I do," Sulc said in an email.
TJ Universe has performed since 2007.
When friends first suggested drag, Universe was a Jehovah's Witness minister and was resistant. Universe quickly fell in love with performing, though.
"I will tell you, the second I stepped on the stage and the spotlight hit my face and the crowd started cheering, I was like, 'Oh, I'm home,'" Universe said.
With a wave of anti-drag and anti-trans bills making their way through state legislatures, and anti-LGBTQIA+ violence such as the Club Q mass shooting in Colorado Springs, performers say they see the threat of stigma and violence.
This was the first year organizers had a meeting about security, Sadler said.
Sulc said, "I want people to know that drag is not this thing that should be stigmatized. It is not something that influences anybody into anything other than being creative."
Universe, who is from Tennessee, referenced the Tennessee bill banning drag, while performing.
"Drag is just a form of self-expression like anything else," Universe told the Skagit Valley Herald. "You know, we see it all the time in TV with Madea, Mrs. Doubtfire, SpongeBob, the list goes on and on ... All we want is to entertain people. That's it," Universe said.
Sadler said, "People need to know that drag is therapy in the best way — that drag, really when it comes down to the bare core of it, is an expression of art and creativity. It is nothing more than if I was painting this painting on the wall here and getting your response... It's no different than going to see 'Hello Dolly' in New York."
Rounding out the show as Touché, Sadler said, "People are trying to squash our dreams and we will not let it happen."
