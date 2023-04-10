MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Drag Show marked a decade of shows Saturday, celebrating its anniversary with 10 performers.

Christopher Sadler coordinated the show as the president of the Rainbow Alliance at Skagit Valley College in 2013, and has organized every show since, including virtual performances during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Emma Fletcher-Frazer can be reached at efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

jcorso

I had no idea it was so easy to be a woman.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.