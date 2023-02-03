Skagit Valley College culinary student Marrizza Arguello puts the finishing touches on a cake Thursday in Mount Vernon. Along with making treats for the bakery Thursday, students were tested on their cake decorating and chocolate cupcake garnishing skills.
Skagit Valley College culinary student Marrizza Arguello puts the finishing touches on a cake Thursday in Mount Vernon. Along with making treats for the bakery Thursday, students were tested on their cake decorating and chocolate cupcake garnishing skills.
MOUNT VERNON — During the fall of 2021, the culinary arts program at Skagit Valley College went from selling coffee in the school cafeteria to opening the Backdoor Bakery and Bistro right outside the program's kitchen.
The bakery was so popular that breakfast burritos, quiches and other savory goodies were added to the menu.
"During COVID it was a way we could offer coffee and goodies," department co-Chair Lyn Highet said.
While the bakery allows students to work on their cooking skills, it also allows the sous chef for the quarter the experience of managing the bakery, interacting with customers, figuring out the actual cost of each item, keeping the bakery stocked and other skills needed by managers in the food industry.
"We try to provide a working environment that's as close to industry as we can," department co-Chair Dani Cox said.
Rachel Knake, this quarter's sous chef, said she enjoys being able to work in a management role.
"I get to utilize all the stuff that I've learned here," she said. "I'm definitely getting the management aspect ... I'm crossing off like five different lists."
Highet said the bakery, which is open only while classes are in session each quarter, has been a success.
"Honestly, we could probably sell more than we're able to produce," she said. "The campus is great. They're super appreciative of what we're doing and when we can do it ... It's teaching and learning first and production second."
While money made at the Backdoor Bakery and Bistro goes to keeping the bakery open, tips go into a culinary trust account, said Highet.
The students get to decide how to use the funds from the trust account. In the past, the funds have been used to go on a tour of Pike Place Market, new equipment for the kitchens and even fancy dessert plates, Highet said.
This year, the students chose to use some of the money to take a class on French bread baking at the King Arthur Flour baking school at the Port of Skagit's Bayview Business Park.
This quarter the Backdoor Bakery and Bistro is open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
It is next to the Culinary Garden, across from Norwood Cole Library on the Mount Vernon campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.