MOUNT VERNON — After nearly running out during the fall quarter, fundraising efforts by Skagit Valley College for its emergency assistance and child care fund brought in around $130,000, said Skagit Valley College Foundation Executive Director Brad Tuininga.
The fund is there to help students cover emergencies that might otherwise keep them from coming to school, such as if a student’s car breaks down or an emergency occurred that left them unable to pay rent.
“If we can help them bridge that gap, they’re more likely to persist to graduate,” Tuininga said. “Those funds for our students are so critical.”
Within the first four weeks of the college’s 2022-2023 fall quarter, the fund awarded about $85,000 of its $110,000 for the year.
“The pandemic hit students hard,” Tuininga said, pointing out that more students returning after the pandemic were applying for emergency aid.
The increased need led the foundation to make its biggest year-end appeal yet to the community to replenish the emergency assistance fund.
The foundation appealed to past donors, alumni, businesses and anyone who has any association with the college.
“We have a broad net we like to cast,” Tuininga said. “Our community is super generous and philanthropic.”
A part of the appeal efforts included video testimonials from students who used the funds. Tuininga said it can be difficult to relay the importance of the assistance funds just by looking at dollar amounts. The need isn’t always great.
“It’s smaller amounts,” he said. “It could be a $50 bus pass.”
The appeal efforts brought in $130,000 for the emergency and child care fund, as well as $200,000 for the endowed scholarship funds.
These funds will be available at the start of the college’s next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Requests for emergency assistance remain high, so fund distribution will have to be more measured in order to extend the money, Tuininga said.
“We do know there is always going to be more need than there are funds available,” he said. “But we try to reduce as many barriers as possible to get (students) to our doorstep. ... It’s all about how can we meet students where they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.