MOUNT VERNON — After nearly running out during the fall quarter, fundraising efforts by Skagit Valley College for its emergency assistance and child care fund brought in around $130,000, said Skagit Valley College Foundation Executive Director Brad Tuininga.

The fund is there to help students cover emergencies that might otherwise keep them from coming to school, such as if a student’s car breaks down or an emergency occurred that left them unable to pay rent.


