MOUNT VERNON — About 300 students and local leaders gathered Monday at Skagit Valley College for a Latinos in Action conference.
The day was filled with speakers and workshops for students, including a keynote address from former astronaut José Hernández.
Hernández grew up the son of a migrant worker with a third grade education, and Hernández did not become proficient at English until he was 12.
He said after watching the final Apollo mission on TV when he was 10, he told his father he wanted to be an astronaut. Rather than telling Hernández that it was a pipe dream, his father gave him the recipe to success.
"He empowered me into believing I could do it," Hernández said.
The recipe involved five steps said Hernández: defining the goal, recognizing how far away the goal is, creating a roadmap to achieving the goal, getting properly educated and having a strong work ethic.
"You have to prepare yourself for the challenge you picked," Hernández said.
Hernández said after being turned away by NASA 11 times, he was finally successful in becoming a flight engineer on a space mission. This is when he added his own sixth step to finding success — persistence.
The steps Hernández got from are similar to what Latinos in Action programs are giving students.
Latinos in Action founder José Enriquez said during the conference that the mission of the group is to help lead Latinos on a pathway that not only helps themselves, but their communities as well.
"If we can give them a platform to showcase their talents they're going to do that," he said. "We can teach them about local heroes or they can become them."
While Mount Vernon High School is the only school in the area with a Latinos in Action program, other schools sent students to the conference to see what the program is about — including students from the Sedro-Woolley, Mount Baker and Squalicum school districts.
Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Miriam Mickelson joined part of the conference, and said her district is looking into getting a Latinos in Action program started.
She said she became aware of the program while attending the recent Multicultural Night at Mount Vernon High School, and was impressed with how welcoming and confident the students were. She said she attributes those qualities to the what is being taught in Latinos in Action classes.
While it is likely too late to start a program at Sedro-Woolley High School for next year, Mickelson said she looks forward to getting the program off the ground as soon as possible.
