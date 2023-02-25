goskagit

Skagit Valley College is in the beginning stages of work on a bachelor’s degree program in early childhood education.

After earning a degree, participants would be qualified to work in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.


— Reporter Isabella Loy: iloy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.