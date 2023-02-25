Skagit Valley College is in the beginning stages of work on a bachelor’s degree program in early childhood education.
After earning a degree, participants would be qualified to work in kindergarten through third-grade classrooms.
Currently, Skagit Valley College’s early childhood education program offers associate of applied science and associate of applied science-transfer degrees that allow students to work in a variety of early learning settings, such as preschools and day care facilities.
Both of the current options within the early learning department set students up to go straight into the workforce, but do not allow them to easily transfer to a four-year school.
“They enter our program with a goal to become teachers and when they graduate, it’s hard to decide what’s next,” said Alexis Meyers, chair of the college’s early childhood education department.
Meyers said there is a wage gap between what early childhood educators make and what K-12 teachers make.
“I really encourage all students to consider a transfer degree even if they think they want to be a preschool teacher,” she said. “They need to keep that door open because the wage disparity is just egregious.”
K-12 teachers have a better opportunity for salary growth, with more years of experience leading to a higher wage.
“There’s a very clear salary ladder. You know, the more education you get and the more experience you have, your income shoots up,” Meyers said. “We want our students to have access to those high-wage jobs.”
Responding to a nationwide need
Lynnette Bennett, Skagit Valley College’s dean for instruction and program development, said this new degree program is in the works not only to give students the opportunity for higher-paying jobs but also in response to a statewide teaching shortage.
“We are always trying to keep up with what is in demand in our region … and education is always needed,” Bennett said.
The Professional Educators Standards Board writes in its 2021 Educator Shortage Report that there are challenges in remote and rural school districts to have reliable staffs of educators.
It is not uncommon, the report says, for small towns and rural areas of the state to encounter barriers in teacher recruitment and retention, often caused by a lack of financial resources.
“Teachers are in high demand and hard to find,” Bennett said. “We feel like we can offer that.”
The approval process
Bennett said this process is a long one — and if everything goes as planned, the college hopes to offer the program beginning in the 2024-25 school year.
“We are currently seeking our final phase of State Board of Community and Technical College approval. We anticipate that to happen in May,” she said. “After that, we would seek our accreditation. Our body of original accreditors are the Northwest Commission for Colleges and Universities. They would be the next approval.”
At the same time, Bennett is working on getting the program certified through the Professional Educators Standards Board, or PESB.
“The state and commission section is going to be, hopefully, done by summer,” she said. “And then the other section, for PESB, will probably be sometime next year.”
Meyers said many at Skagit Valley College have voiced their support for the proposed program.
“There are a lot of things that need to happen but so far people are really excited about it,” she said.
Diverse educator shortage
Skagit County is facing another hurdle in its school districts: a lack of diverse staff to match their diverse student populations.
According to the Professional Educators Standards Board’s 2021 report, 54.5% of students in the Burlington-Edison School District are students of color, but only 13% of its teachers are people of color.
These gaps can be seen throughout the area, with Sedro-Woolley School District having 31.7% students of color and 5.7% teachers of color.
The Mount Vernon School District shows an even larger discrepancy — with 62.9% students of color and only 11.4% teachers of color.
“The student body in our early childhood education program happens to be more diverse than our traditional students,” Bennett said. “And so we’re hoping to also diversify the amount of qualified teachers out there through offering these types of pathways.”
Mount Vernon School District Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said the potential for a diverse applicant pool is the thing he finds most exciting about Skagit Valley College’s proposed program.
He said he hopes to see students go through the school district and return as teachers.
“Anytime we can get (teachers) from local partnerships and organizations would be great value added,” he said. “It’s exciting to continue to provide programs at a local level and to strengthen our diverse teaching force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.