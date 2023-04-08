MOUNT VERNON — Though as a group community colleges in the country are struggling, Skagit Valley College is finding success.
Although the college’s enrollment dropped steeply during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is up 24% compared to last spring.
This while the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports the number of students at community colleges has fallen 37% since 2010, or by nearly 2.6 million.
And while one of the largest barriers to getting into community college is the bureaucracy of the system, Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa said the college has worked on making applying simpler.
While the process to apply used to be seven steps, Villa said it is now two.
Vice President for College Advancement Anne Clark said that even prior to the pandemic retention and completion rates at the college were on an upward trend, and that helping with hurdles toward graduation is something the college prides itself on.
The college offers more than $500,000 in scholarships each year, said Villa, as well as help with child care and emergency assistance funds.
While nationally community colleges are struggling with completion rates, the state as a whole has done well.
According to the state Board of Community and Technical Colleges, the state is ranked first in the nation for students transferring to four-year institutions and getting a degree within six years, and fifth in having students complete a credential prior to transferring to a four-year institution.
In order to keep the school on an upward trend in enrollment, Skagit Valley College has stepped up its recruitment efforts.
Villa said he has met with school district superintendents from the South Whidbey School District to the Concrete School District to talk about how to increase students in college and in college programs offered to high-schoolers, as well as how to better serve the community.
“We want to be the open door to every member of our community,” Clark said. “We try to meet the student where they are.”
Villa said community college students are often the first in their family to go to college, they work full-time jobs or are the sole provider for their family.
“Our students have lives that are rather complicated,” Villa said. “We have more people who are struggling (compared to a four-year institution).”
This adds extra barriers for the students, as one small mishap could be the difference between graduating or not.
“They’re forced to pick,” Clark said. “Pay the bills or go to school.”
Once students are enrolled, the college helps them with their college experience — from advisers and counselors to the college’s First Quarter Experience program.
These programs have also helped with retention and completion rates, said Villa.
Community colleges could do more if more funding was available, Villa said.
“We’re doing the best with the funding we have,” Villa said. “Our challenge is to stretch our dollars.”
Luckily, Skagit Valley College has been blessed with a community that generously supports the college and its foundation, Villa said.
This allows the college to offer assistance and programs that it may not otherwise be able to, such as the emergency assistance fund.
Part of stretching the dollars has to do with becoming more efficient. To do this, the college has looked at class schedules and how to make the best use of them.
Villa said that since the pandemic students are looking for more online and hybrid options than before, as those classes are easier to work into a schedule. The college’s class schedule has adapted to this in order to get more students enrolled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.