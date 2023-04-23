Skagit Valley College sweeps baseball doubleheader Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Apr 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — The Skagit Valley College baseball team had little trouble Saturday against Douglas.The Cardinals won the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region doubleheader 11-1 and 12-0.In the first game, Skagit Valley pitcher Owen Murdock allowed one run on four hits in the seven-inning game. He walked two and struck out 12.Skagit Valley's Hayato Ikeda was 3-for-4, while Varen Sabino and Bryce Johnson were each 3-for-5. Sabino, who had a double and a triple, drove in four runs.In the second game, Skagit Valley pitchers Jakob Fleury and Jackson Van Eyk combined for the shutout in the eight-inning game.While Fleury worked six innings, Van Eyk worked two.Skagit Valley's Wyatt Hall was 2-for-4 and Riki Okamoto 2-for-5.The Cardinals are 8-6 in region play and 12-18 overall. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Games And Toys Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Two charged with murder in death of La Conner man Skagit Valley Tulip Festival brings minimal business to outlying areas Three arrested after Mount Vernon standoff Former Tulip Town owner writes book on history of the farm Pederson gets 30 days for animal abuse Tweets by goskagit
