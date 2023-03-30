SVC Foundation

Michael Stark of the Seattle Foundation delivers a check for the the Sidney S. McIntyre Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund to SVC Foundation staff Kathy Eldred, Kathleen Petrzelka and Tanna Baker.

 Nathaniel Soria photo

MOUNT VERNON — The Sidney S. McIntyre Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund has been transferred to the Skagit Valley College Foundation after being managed by the Seattle Foundation for the past 20 years.

Although it was under the management of the Seattle Foundation, Skagit Valley College still handled the logistics of recipient selection, promotion and distribution of funds, according to a news release.


Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.