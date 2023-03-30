MOUNT VERNON — The Sidney S. McIntyre Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund has been transferred to the Skagit Valley College Foundation after being managed by the Seattle Foundation for the past 20 years.
Although it was under the management of the Seattle Foundation, Skagit Valley College still handled the logistics of recipient selection, promotion and distribution of funds, according to a news release.
“Giving back to the community that enabled his success was an important part of my father’s legacy and in that spirit, we decided to officially transfer the fund to the Skagit Valley College Foundation, Tessea McIntyre Smith, daughter of the late Sidney S. McIntyre Jr., said in a news release.
The income from the more than $3.1 million endowment is used to fund scholarships that enable students earning associate degrees from Skagit Valley College to pursue bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering. It covers tuition, books, materials and room and board at public state institutions.
“On behalf of Skagit Valley College, we are very humbled and honored to learn of this very generous transfer of funds. The generative impact of the Sidney S. McIntyre Scholarship to the lives of the students we serve within our community is immeasurable,” Skagit Valley College President Christopher Villa said in the release.
The transfer of the funds puts the Skagit Valley College Foundation’s total endowment at $18.5 million, said Skagit Valley College Executive Director of Strategic Marketing and Communications Marisa Pierce.
“We are honored by the trust that the McIntyre family has placed in us,” Skagit Valley College Foundation Executive Director Brad Tuininga said in the release. “Sidney S. McIntyre Jr. believed that people and communities should have the opportunity to rise to their potential and we’re proud to keep his memory alive through the stewardship of the endowment that bears his name.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.