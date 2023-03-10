Micayla Yates is definitely the strong, silent type.
But although the Sedro-Woolley High School wrestler may speak in a whisper, when she takes to the mat her intentions are loud and clear.
For a season in which she placed third in her 125-pound weight class in the Class 2A/1A/2B/1B State Tournament, Yates is the Skagit Valley Herald Girls' Wrestler of the Year.
Yates' state tournament finish came after placing first in her district meet and second in her regional tournament.
After losing her state quarterfinal-round match, Yates won four straight to close the tournament.
"I was excited (about finishing third)," Yates said. "It was good for my first year (in high school) and my goal was to place at state. It has been a goal for a while."
Being on the podium may have been the most intimidating part of the tournament for Yates.
"I was really nervous," she said of standing on the podium. "Everyone was staring at me and that isn't something I like ... It was all very chaotic and there were just a lot of people. It was scary. I was glad when it was over."
Yates is much more comfortable on the mat.
She showed a ton of composure after losing on the first day of the state tournament.
"I had to refocus," Yates said. "I couldn't let it drag me down. I knew what I had to do and that I still had a chance. I was determined."
Sedro-Woolley coach Barb Morgan said Yates' bracket was stacked with good wrestlers
"Every match was tough," Morgan said. "There were no cakewalks. She had to do something every match and she did. She leveled up, got her head straight and came back to take third."
Yates began wrestling in the third grade and has wrestled year-round ever since. Over the years, she has had success at major tournaments throughout the country.
"I started wrestling because my dad was a coach," she said. "He passed away when I was younger. That inspired me. I wanted to keep going."
Morgan said she'd been keeping track of Yates the past couple of years as she wrestled in tournaments. So by the time Yates arrived at the high school she was a known commodity.
"She came to our summer camp last year for incoming freshmen, and she just had a great attitude," Morgan said. "She just does her thing. She goes through drills, she works hard and really sets a great example."
Before she takes to the mat, Yates has done her homework on who she is facing. She said she watches the matches of her opponents to become familiar with "what they are good at."
"I really don't have a game plan because it always changes. But I know what I need to do," Yates said.
Morgan described Yates as studious, saying she is constantly learning, does whatever she's asked to do and never complains.
"She just has that feel for the sport," Morgan said. "Really, it's just amazing to watch her thought process. She just counters things out on the mat.
"I just love to watch her wrestle. It's just fun. I get to just sit back and watch. I don't even get worked up."
That type of work ethic and attitude led Yates to a 36-5 record this season.
All five of her losses came to two wrestlers — both seniors. That bodes well for Yates' future.
"Next year my goal is to get into finals," she said. "I want to improve my confidence and work on my neutral (positioning) on the mat."
Morgan set the bar high for her young wrestler.
"She should be a state champion for the next three years," she said. "I honestly anticipate that. She is just solid. I am super excited for what she is going to bring to our wrestling room in years to come."
