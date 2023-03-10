svh-202303xx-sports-Micaya-Yates-1.jpg
Buy Now

Sedro-Woolley's Micayla Yates poses for a portrait Thursday in the high school gym in Sedro-Woolley.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Micayla Yates is definitely the strong, silent type.

But although the Sedro-Woolley High School wrestler may speak in a whisper, when she takes to the mat her intentions are loud and clear.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.