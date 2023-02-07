MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley Pickleball hosted a new member mixer Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion on the Skagit Valley College campus.
With 166 new members having joined the club during its January membership drive — the most in history — Skagit Valley Pickleball gave 50 of those new members the opportunity Sunday to learn about the club as well as the game.
“This mixer is perfect for new members like myself,” said Sedro-Woolley’s Kim Tisdel. “You can learn about all the different ways you can play. It’s a great way to learn a lot.”
Skagit Valley Pickleball President Larry Otos said the club offers to pair newcomers with seasoned members so they can learn the basics.
“This mixer is for brand-new members whether they are new to pickleball or an expert,” Otos said. “Just to bring them up to speed, talk about drills, rules and to get them oriented to what it is we’re doing here at Skagit Valley Pickleball. It’s just a chance to get them acclimated. We want players to feel comfortable.”
Otos gathered the group together for an overview of the club and what it offers its members, and how to use the court-scheduling app.
“We offer something for every skill level and for all age levels, and most of those are recreational players,” Otos told the group.
Club Vice President Mark Dixon explained recreational play and how it works, and talked about the seven spring leagues that will be offered.
Then the mass of people broke into smaller groups for some action on the court.
The conditions inside the pavilion were cool but dry, while cold, wet and blustery conditions raged just beyond the roofline.
Roger Li of Monroe is a new member who makes the trip to Mount Vernon to play several times a week. To make it worth his while, he spends hours on the courts.
On Sunday, he showed up at the pavilion in the morning, despite the mixer not starting until mid-afternoon.
“This facility is just amazing,” Li said. “I just joined for that, and it’s also easy to find players on the same level, the same ability and you always have people to play.”
Tisdel joined Skagit Valley Pickleball after first playing the game about 20 years ago.
“It’s an exact mix of tennis and ping-pong,” she said. “It’s just so much fun. I’m retired and I wanted to do more. I played tennis for years and this was something just a little different.”
