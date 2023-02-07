Pickleball
Skagit Valley Pickleball President Larry Otos welcomes new members Sunday.

 Vince Richardson / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Skagit Valley Pickleball hosted a new member mixer Sunday afternoon at Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion on the Skagit Valley College campus.

With 166 new members having joined the club during its January membership drive — the most in history — Skagit Valley Pickleball gave 50 of those new members the opportunity Sunday to learn about the club as well as the game.


