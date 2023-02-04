svh-202301xx-news-Larry-Otos-1.jpg
Buy Now

Skagit Valley Pickleball President Larry Otos poses for a portrait Thursday at the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion in Mount Vernon.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

MOUNT VERNON — Larry Otos is the latest president of Skagit Valley Pickleball, and he has plenty of things he wants to get done.

Otos, who in 2015 ended a 30-year career as parks and recreation director for the city of Mount Vernon, is now fully involved in one of the fastest growing sports in the country.


— Reporter Vince Richardson: 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com. Twitter:@goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.