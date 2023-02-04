MOUNT VERNON — Larry Otos is the latest president of Skagit Valley Pickleball, and he has plenty of things he wants to get done.
Otos, who in 2015 ended a 30-year career as parks and recreation director for the city of Mount Vernon, is now fully involved in one of the fastest growing sports in the country.
He has big plans for Skagit Valley Pickleball, including focusing on the club’s membership as well as promoting the sport among younger players.
Otos is also talking with clubs in Bellingham, Stanwood/Camano and Marysville about such topics as volunteers, websites and registration in an effort to see how they can combine efforts to streamline those endeavors.
“We are all kind of struggling to learn about this together,” he said. “I have found a great response and we have our first meeting with those clubs’ presidents and vice presidents gathering in Mount Vernon in February just to talk about growing pains.”
Pickleball courts in the area are busy. Proof of that was that on a recent frigid Saturday morning the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion on the Skagit Valley College campus was packed with players.
“I saw the new pavilion going in,” Otos said. “It’s quite the facility and we are quite blessed to have it. Other clubs are not as lucky.”
It’s a far cry from Otos’ parks and recreation efforts in the late 1980s when tennis courts were also used for pickleball.
“At that time, it was just kind of, OK, no big deal, nobody was really paying attention to it,” he said of pickleball. “Then it started to pick up and it hasn’t stopped.”
And Otos has become one of the many pickleball enthusiasts.
“I was hooked,” he said after picking up a paddle. “I decided to pay my $35 annual fee to become a member of Skagit Valley Pickleball.”
Otos recalled that while filling out the membership form there were boxes one could check if interested in more than just being a player.
Having plenty of experience on the administrative side of things, he checked the administration box and it wasn’t long before he was on the club’s board.
Several months later, he found himself moving up to the position of president to fill a vacancy.
Pickleball continues to ride a wave of popularity, and Otos expects that to continue during his term as president.
“The Skagit Valley Tulip Tussle is coming up at the end of April,” he said. “It’s going to be big. We are expecting somewhere around 500 entrants from all over to come and play over four days.”
Not only will the tournament use the pavilion courts, but 10 portable courts will be installed at the college’s tennis facility.
“We’ll generate some revenue for the club and for college athletics,” Otos said. “All the money will go to good causes. Our money usually goes right back into things such as court upkeep.”
Skagit Valley Pickleball just concluded its membership drive and Otos deemed it a success.
“The latest numbers, we have 166 new members and will probably exceed 500 total members,” he said. “The pickleball phenomenon is just unbelievable.
“Most of those members are Mount Vernon-based, but we have a lot of people outside the city. We have a lot of members from Seattle. It’s really quite impressive.”
He said PlayTime Scheduler — a free app — shows the availability of all the pickleball courts in the Skagit Valley in real time and allows players to schedule court time.
“Just take a look at that app and you’ll see just how busy those courts are,” Otos said.
The sport shows no signs of slowing down.
“It’s growing so fast,” Otos said. “It’s tough to keep up. And it’s all community-based, that’s what is really great. I’m really glad to be a part of it and I’m having a lot of fun doing it.”
