Farmer Suicide
A squeezable stress cow used by the Washington State University Skagit County Extension's suicide prevention program.

 Racquel Muncy / Skagit Valley Herald

A survey of farmers and ranchers in the state shows that 81% experience a medium level of stress and 4% a high level of stress.

According to the survey, the top stressors were COVID-19, lack of time, and production costs. Weather, technology and social isolation were listed as frequent stressors for nearly one-third of those surveyed.


