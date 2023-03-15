A survey of farmers and ranchers in the state shows that 81% experience a medium level of stress and 4% a high level of stress.
According to the survey, the top stressors were COVID-19, lack of time, and production costs. Weather, technology and social isolation were listed as frequent stressors for nearly one-third of those surveyed.
The state results were part of a broader survey conducted by the Western Region Agricultural Stress Assistance Program.
Michelle Grocke-Dewey, an assistant professor at Montana State University who has been analyzing the survey results, said during a recent meeting of those involved in the program that the survey provided a broad picture of trends, and interviews with farmers and ranchers provided an in-depth look at what they are experiencing.
"We are, in a way, happy to report that on average it was a medium level of stress that our producers reported," Grocke-Dewey said of the overall survey results.
"Even more important than figuring out what was stressing folks out was this part that we were able to ask about in terms of what do people want to learn to manage this stress."
Grocke-Dewey said during the meeting that the survey shows the need to connect agricultural producers to resources before stress builds to a high level.
The survey showed there is interest in learning how to cope with topics such as financials, problem solving and personal health. The preferred methods for receiving information included webinars, online resource libraries and self-guided classes.
Grocke-Dewey said she was surprised to learn that men were most interested in learning more about parenting and getting help via a support group. Younger producers wanted to know more about nutrition, and to learn about it through cooking classes.
"We can create all of these things, but if folks don't want to learn about it that's one thing, and then if folks can't access the information via a certain dissemination strategy then that information won't get into the hands of those it needs to," she said.
A second similar survey is now being done. It is geared toward farm workers, rather than producers.
