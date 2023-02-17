MOUNT VERNON — Gary Knutzen, Steve Epperson and the late Dave Quall had big impacts on Skagit Valley College sports.
The three will be honored Wednesday on Skagit Valley College Legends Night.
A ceremony will be held at halftime of the men's basketball game against Bellevue College. The game starts at 7:15 p.m.
Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (65+), kids under 12, military with ID and students who do not attend Skagit Valley College.
Knutzen worked in various roles at the college from 1962 through 2015.
During his 54 years at the college, he served as a physical education instructor, wrestling coach and athletic director.
The Gary Knutzen Cardinal Center is named in his honor.
Knutzen was instrumental in helping create the school's baseball and softball fields, jogging trails, covered tennis courts as well as the expansion of the Dave DuVall Pavilion.
Epperson served in various roles for 42 years at the school — from 1977 to 2019.
He served as volleyball coach, women’s basketball coach, baseball coach, gym manager, financial aid director and athletic director.
As the women’s basketball coach, he led the program to four Northwest Athletic Conference championships and reached a historic 900 wins in 2019.
Quall was at the college from 1981 to 1992 as the men's basketball coach and as a Running Start program counselor.
On the court, he led the basketball team to NWAC championships in 1984 and 1988.
Quall served as a member of the State House of Representatives for the 40th Legislative District from 1993 to 2011.
Known for his passion for education, he taught history and was a guidance counselor at Mount Vernon High School for 12 years and was instrumental in helping create the Northwest Career and Technical Academy in Mount Vernon and the Marine Technology Center in Anacortes.
Quall died in 2020 at the age of 84.
