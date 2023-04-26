Pickleball Pavilion
Buy Now

Pickleball players compete in July during the grand opening of Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion in Mount Vernon.

 Skagit Valley Herald file

MOUNT VERNON — The sport of pickleball continues to gain momentum and the inaugural Tulip Tussle Tournament is riding that wave. 

The Tulip Tussle begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with opening ceremonies and continues through Sunday at the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion as well as the Armstrong Tennis Courts, both on the campus of Skagit Valley College.


Vince Richardson can be reached at 360-416-2181, vrichardson@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @goskagit, Facebook.com/VinceRichardson/

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.