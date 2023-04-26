MOUNT VERNON — The sport of pickleball continues to gain momentum and the inaugural Tulip Tussle Tournament is riding that wave.
The Tulip Tussle begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday with opening ceremonies and continues through Sunday at the Blackburn Pickleball Pavilion as well as the Armstrong Tennis Courts, both on the campus of Skagit Valley College.
Between the two facilities, 28 courts will be busy over the four days as players of all ages and abilities compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles competition.
Special tape will be used to convert the tennis courts to meet pickleball parameters and a temporary net will complete the conversion.
Pavilion namesake and pickleball aficionado Claude Blackburn is impressed with just how big the tournament has become.
"It's just amazing and very exciting," he said. "There are people from all over the country who now know that Skagit Valley College is here because of the courts.
"I knew pickleball was going to be big. I've been involved with the sport for about 10 years. But I had no idea we'd have these many players at the pavilion. A lot of people obviously want to come and play here. It's just really exciting to see."
Skagit Valley Pickleball partnered with Skagit Valley Tulip Festival organizers, Skagit Valley College, the Skagit Valley College Foundation and Pickleball Is Great to stage the tournament.
Skagit Valley Pickleball President Larry Otos is surprised the tournament has become the largest ever played in the state and quite possibly the Northwest.
"This the biggest event east of I-5," Otos said in reference to the tulip fields to the west. "And right now, this is the biggest in the three-state region (Washington, Oregon and Idaho). It's just crazy. Absolutely nuts. It's going to be a pickleball mecca.
"The caveat, of course, is are they here for the Tulip Festival and there just happens to be a pickleball tournament or are they coming to a pickleball tournament and there just happens to be a Tulip Festival?"
About 720 players have registered.
"This will be great for people to come and watch," Otos said. "We will have some spectator areas, hospitality tent for the players, we'll be selling tulips, T-shirts and (have) food trucks — the usual tournament fanfare. We want to welcome everyone to the valley."
Otos believes the big draw, besides maybe the tulips, is the pavilion.
"It's well known throughout the state that we have a really cool pickleball pavilion," he said. "So folks want to come up and take a look at it and play in it."
Blackburn said the sport is fun to play, and that this tournament will highlight that.
"There are times when I'm playing I get to laughing so hard, I miss the next shot," he said. "There's a lot of trash talk in those general rec games. Tournaments, not so much, but it's going to be a lot of fun."
